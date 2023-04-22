Quebec advocates say Lesbian Day of Visibility still needed 40 years later
Celebrated for the very first time in Montreal in 1982, Lesbian Day of Visibility (LDV) aims to highlight the issues experienced by lesbian women and sexual diversity.
Forty years later, advocates say the event is still relevant.
Historically, these women have been discriminated against and "systematically invisibilized," said Quebec Lesbian Network (QLN) director Tara Chanady.
"The history we are taught has been written mostly by white Western men," she said. "As these are facts that have been chosen, we must recognize that this version of history is not objective."
In so doing, she added that women have been relegated to the background of history; those who were homosexual, bisexual or trans occupy an almost non-existent place in it, with the consequence of inequalities that are sometimes more or less visible, which are added to the other disadvantages they suffer simply by being women.
"There is still a great lack of awareness of the realities of lesbian, bi and queer women; they are still invisible, and there is a discomfort in talking about them," said Chanady. "It is important to promote a space to celebrate the achievements of these women."
Chanady also spoke about a rise in right-wing ideology to reiterate the importance of the LDV.
Women are also under-represented and ostracised within the LGBTQ2+ community itself, advocates say.
"It's always important to make ourselves visible, to fight to be accepted at our true value because we are not yet fully accepted," said Geneviève Labelle, co-spokesperson of the LDV with her spouse and business partner Mélodie Noël Rousseau. "With our feminist queer theatre company 'Pleurer dans douche," we did a show called Ciseaux, and we asked ourselves if it was still necessary to have these places for sexual diversity or if society has become more tolerant. Unfortunately, there are still great inequalities."
Labelle and Rousseau know what they are talking about; as drag artists, they do not enjoy the same influence as their male counterparts, who occupy a more interesting part of the public space, thanks in part to the media coverage of the art form, sometimes in controversy.
NAMING TO NORMALIZE
The Naming to Exist campaign, launched by the QLN on March 8 on International Women's Rights Day, aims to allow those who have been silenced to speak out again and to reclaim who they are in the eyes of the world.
"There is often a pejorative connotation to the word 'lesbian,' which is not attractive to many people," said Chanady. "But for us, it's important to be able to name. It helps to counteract shame, to feel that we exist, to see ourselves appear and to validate who we are."
The director is pleased to see more and more women coming out in the public arena, pointing to actress Debbie Lynch-White, politician Manon Massé and singer-songwriter Ariane Moffatt as examples to other women that success is possible for these members of sexual diversity.
At the same time, other lesbian female role models are taking up more and more media space but are "formatted to appeal to the male gaze and the general public" without regard to their actual representativeness, Chanady said.
"It's a kind of paradox to see a lesbian with a purchase value, who is represented in the series often in the same way: a tall, beautiful, young, thin woman," she said. "This is not representative of all lesbians."
The day's co-spokespersons agree.
"The butch, the more masculine lesbian, is less accepted,' said Rousseau. "In fact, masculine femininity is less accepted in the media and, therefore, less shown."
A DAY OF CELEBRATIONS
Although the LVD is held annually on April 26, the QLN is organizing a party this Saturday at the Bain Mathieu creative space in Montreal to celebrate sexual diversity among women. Panels on different issues experienced by these women and an award ceremony for activists who have contributed to the cause are planned.
"It's important to celebrate, recognize and meet each other. It's an event that is meant to bring people together and be festive because it's important to have queer joy," said Rousseau, who will be hosting the evening with her partner in the guise of their drag king alter egos.
The organization will take the opportunity to launch its book Lesbian Archives, which tells the story of "women who love women and who have shaped Quebec society in the shadows."
"The history of women has been written mostly by men, invisibilizing many stories and perspectives," said Chanady. "It was time for us to write our own, that of the pioneering women of sexual diversity who often remain in the shadows, despite superhuman efforts and luminous initiatives."
The non-exhaustive anthology aims to revisit the history of those who have left their mark through our lesbian archives from yesterday to today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 22, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says there is still no deal between the union representing 155,000 striking public servants and the federal government and he wants the prime minister to get involved.
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
Alleged drunk driver struck, killed Toronto woman stopped at red light
New information has been released about a suspected impaired driving collision in Toronto that killed a 64-year-old woman earlier this week.
-
'This is your medal': Toronto man gives Boston Marathon medal to first-time marathoner
When Toronto-based Kevin Curnock laced up for the Boston Marathon, he was ready.
Atlantic
-
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
London
-
Police investigate suspicious person report
Oxford County OPP said an unknown male allegedly approached two youths who were riding their bikes on April 12.
-
Witnesses say a woman was stabbed in east London, Ont.
An employee at a variety store on Dundas Street said a person wandered into the store saying they had been attacked.
-
Vigil held for victim of a fatal fire
Friends and family of Olivia Clark gathered Friday night to remember her as a beautiful person.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
Calgary
-
Volunteers offer critical support and hope to patients at Calgary’s Seizure Monitoring Unit
Epileptic patients in the Seizure Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the Foothills Medical Centre regularly spend days in isolation as doctors monitor their symptoms, but volunteers are stepping up to provide companionship and critical support when it’s needed most.
-
Roughnecks set franchise record for wins with 13-12 win over Panther City
The Calgary Roughnecks scored a lucky 13 goals Friday night, defeating the Panther City Lacrosse Club 13-12 in a game played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
-
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
Vancouver
-
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
-
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
Windsor
-
Off-duty officer catches impaired driver
An off-duty Chatham-Kent police offer said they observed a man driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, nearly colliding with other vehicles Friday afternoon.
-
Local Earth Day celebrations and events
Events were held across the region Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.
-
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
Regina
-
Regina police conduct operation in north central neighbourhood
Residents were asked to stay away from a section of the North Central neighbourhood as officers conducted a police operation in the area.
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.
Ottawa
-
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
The national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says there is still no deal between the union representing 155,000 striking public servants and the federal government and he wants the prime minister to get involved.
-
Rain on the way would delay water level decrease on Ottawa River
A rainy few days could extend the flooding along the Ottawa River, just as water levels were beginning to stabilize.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a new home in Ottawa
The amount of money Ottawa residents need to earn to afford a new home increased by $5,600 in March compared to a year ago, despite home prices falling by more than $105,000.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.