Quebec adopts much-discussed law to end oil and gas research and exploration

The bill that will compensate oil and gas companies to the tune of $100 million was adopted Tuesday by the National Assembly.

The Legault government's new bill puts an end to all hydrocarbon exploration and development activities in Quebec while also compensating companies that hold permits.

The oil and gas companies were asking for much more -- at least $500 million.

The elected representatives of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), the Liberal Party (PLQ) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) voted in favour, while the 10 elected representatives of Quebec Solidaire (QS) abstained.