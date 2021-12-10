QUEBEC CITY -- The Legault government has no intention of being generous with oil and gas companies that have invested in Quebec's hydrocarbon potential, it says.

The government recently announced that it will ban exploration and development activities in the Quebec hydrocarbons field, but companies will be able to demand compensation for expenses incurred or revenues they will have to forgo.

In a news conference on Friday, Premier François Legault said he wants to give the least possible compensation to companies.

He added, however, that in the context of trying to attract investment to Quebec, he must send the message that Quebec is not a "banana republic," and Legault wants to make sure it's done right.