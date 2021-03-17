MONTREAL -- The number of Quebecers in intensive care due to COVID-19 rose significantly in the last 24 hours as the province recorded 703 more cases of the virus Wednesday.

This brings the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 299,450.

ICUs in Quebec saw a significant bump in patients, with 16 more people receiving care for COVID-19 for a total of 107. Overall, there are a total of 532 people in hospital fighting the virus, one fewer than on Tuesday, according to the province’s latest data.

Of those who tested positive, 282,047 are reported to have recovered, an increase of 611.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says that there are 6,833 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 80 more than 24 hours ago.