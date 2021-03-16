MONTREAL -- An NDG high school has suspended in-person classes after discovering two variant cases of COVID-19 among students, according to a document sent to parents.

Villa Maria, a private high school located at the corner of Cote Saint Luc Road and Decarie will not bring students back to class until March 24. The building, however, will remain open.

“Public Health authorities respond with considerable prudence and diligence when dealing with a variant,” wrote a school spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

“The school’s administration also takes the matter quite seriously.”

The school did not immediately respond to questions on what kind of variant was found and when.

“Students from the three concerned groups have been contacted and asked to isolate at home,” read the letter to parents.

“All teachers and personnel who have either directly taught or worked with the persons who tested positive … have also been asked to quarantine.”

Those who were asked to isolate will need to present a negative test before returning to class.

According to a Monday update from the province, there are 14 active variant cases Quebec schools. Of those, eight were in the private system.

Villa Maria has become one of the 729 schools to report at least one active coronavirus case.

Across Quebec, schools are dealing with 1,830 active COVID-19 infections among students and staff.