Quebec adds 3,067 COVID-19 infections despite reduced testing, hospitalizations up 47

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property

Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican's bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican's extortion trial testified Wednesday.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon