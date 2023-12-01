Que. teachers' union submits counter-offer, indefinite strike continues

The FAE's indefinite strike will continue. Union heads say they've submitted a counter-offer to Quebec as the widespread education walkout stretches into its seventh day.

"On Tuesday evening, November 28, the FAE received a new offer from the government which it analyzed rigorously," read a French-language release from the teachers' union.

"Delegates from the nine unions affiliated with the FAE decided that the government's proposal does not make it possible to suspend the unlimited general strike," it read.

“I have never seen teachers so mobilized and determined," said union president Melanie Hubert. "Their massive presence on the picket lines in front of schools and in our demonstrations testifies to their anger and their exhaustion, but also to their desire to find lasting solutions."

The announcement came on the heels of controversial remarks from Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who told reporters Friday that he has "a hard time living with the fact that our children aren't in school."

"What's happening now is bad for our children," said the premier. The union said Legault's words amount to "emotional blackmail."

"What's hurting public schools is the deterioration of the system which has been exacerbated since you've been in power," the union wrote in a social media post addressed to Legault.

The FAE, which stands for the Federation autonome de l'enseignement, represents 66,500 teachers at the primary and secondary levels. They've been on strike since Nov. 23, shutting around 800 schools across the province.

Quebec's remaining 95,000 teachers are members of the CSQ, which is part of the Common Front.

The Common Front held its own four-day strike in November and has since announced seven more strike days, which are expected to run from Dec. 8 to 14.

-- More to come.