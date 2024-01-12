Quaker Canada recalls nearly 40 types of bars and cereals

Quaker Canada has launched a nationwide voluntary recall of some of its bars and cereals due to potential exposure to salmonella.

The decision affects nearly 40 products in a variety of flavours, including Harvest Crunch granola and Cap'n Crunch treat bars.

See the full list here.

The best before dates range from Jan. 11 to July 9, or until Sept. 7, 2024.

Quaker Canada says it made the decision following a recall initiated on Thursday in the U.S. by the Quaker Oats Company.

"This action is being taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution," the Canadian company said.

Consumers are invited to check whether they have any of the recalled products in their homes and, if so, to dispose of them.

Quaker Canada emphasized that the recalled products must not be consumed.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notes that food contaminated with salmonella bacteria may not show visible signs of spoilage or have an odour but can still make you ill.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of complications.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 12, 2024.