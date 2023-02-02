QS reverses course, endorses candidate for French-language watchdog
Québec solidaire (QS) has changed course, now agreeing that philosopher Benoît Dubreuil should become the first-ever French language commissioner.
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois' party opposed Dubreuil's appointment last year, disagreeing with his past comments on language and immigration.
As a result, the Legault government took a step back and withdrew the appointment. Meanwhile, QS took the time to meet with Dubreuil, Nadeau-Dubois said Thursday.
"We had a discussion that was frank, cordial. We came back on past writings of Mr. Dubreuil which, according to us, do not reflect our vision of immigration and the future of Quebec," he said.
"We came out of this meeting with the impression that he is a competent man, who is capable of holding these positions. We are ready to give the runner a chance. We will monitor it closely," he added.
According to Nadeau-Dubois, this is "proof that meeting people before fixing judgment on the person, sometimes, often, it allows us to move forward."
He said he was reassured by the fact that Dubreuil does not see the language spoken at home as "the indicator of indicators" to measure the health and vitality of French.
Benoît Dubreuil is a philosopher and co-author of the essay "Le remède imaginaire: Pourquoi l'immigration ne sauvera pas le Québec" (The imaginary remedy: Why immigration will not save Quebec).
In his book, he argues that "any increase in immigration has the direct effect of reducing the proportion of the population using French at home."
The French Language Commissioner would be independent watchdog, responsible for monitoring the linguistic situation in Quebec. The position was created with the adoption of Bill 96 last June.
LIBERALS ALSO MEET WITH DUBREUIL
The Parti Québécois (PQ) declared its support for Dubreuil's candidacy last fall, while the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) avoided making a clear statement.
On Thursday afternoon, it was the turn of Liberal French language critic, MNA Madwa Nika Cadet, to sit down with Dubreuil.
"We had some serious questions for him, particularly about his past publications. We will make our intentions known shortly," said press secretary Maxime Doyon-Laliberté.
The appointment of the French Language Commissioner must be approved by the National Assembly with two-thirds of the vote. The current Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) government alone holds more than two-thirds of the seats, but seeks consensus whenever possible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2023.
