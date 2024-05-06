MONTREAL
Montreal

    Here's why you may hear sirens in Montreal on Wednesday

    The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Don't worry: it's just a test.

    If you live or work in Montreal, you might hear warning signals on Wednesday.

    As part of an annual drill, ten companies will take turns sounding their emergency sirens for three minutes each.

    The sirens will go off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to simulate an incident involving the release of a toxic chemical.

    In the event of an actual emergency, the sound is a signal for people to do the following:

    • Enter the nearest building quickly
    • Close doors, windows and ventilation
    • Do not pick up children from school to avoid endangering yourself or your children
    • Avoid blocking telephone lines
    • Follow instructions from authorities

    According to a news release from the City of Montreal, those in charge of Montreal's potentially exposed schools and daycares (CPEs) are aware of this type of event and know the safety precautions to take in the event of a leak.

    "They are therefore in a position to take care of the children and ensure their well-being during this type of situation," the release said.

    The test aims to ensure the equipment functions properly and to educate nearby residents about how to protect themselves.

    "The safety of our citizens is a priority, and the public must be ready to react in the event of a toxic product release. This is why we are acting proactively, in conjunction with industry, by coordinating technical tests to raise awareness among residents in potentially affected areas," explained Alain Vaillancourt, who is responsible for public safety on Montreal's executive committee.

