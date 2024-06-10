PWHL Montreal selects American defender Cayla Barnes in 1st round of 2024 Draft
As expected, Canadian forward Sarah Fillier was the first player selected in the second Professional Women's Hockey League draft in history on Monday night. For their part, Montreal turned to a defender with their first selection, but not necessarily the one some observers had anticipated.
With the fifth pick of the initial round, Montreal opted for Cayla Barnes, an American from California who played her college field hockey with Ohio State in the NCAA.
Many analysts felt that general manager Danièle Sauvageau would use this first choice to select Claire Thompson to reunite her with Erin Ambrose, with whom she played with Canada's national team. However, Thompson was already unavailable as she was selected third overall by Minnesota.
"After spending so much time analyzing the available players, we knew we were going to get a quality player in the first round, but we were pleasantly surprised to see that Cayla was available when it came time to make our selection," Sauvageau mentioned in a press release.
She will be able to come and lend a hand to our team next season and help our defensive brigade.
For her part, Fillier, a forward from Georgetown, Ont.. was snapped up by the New York team 24 hours after her 24th birthday, and after having enjoyed all kinds of success with Princeton University and Team Canada.
Described by PWHL scouts as a "generational player," Fillier completed her four seasons at Princeton with 194 points in 120 games, and finished three times among the finalists for the Patty-Kazmaier Trophy, awarded to the college player of the year.
Filler also contributed to Canada's gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Games, where she scored eight goals, and was part of three gold-medal-winning editions of the World Championship.
In second place, Ottawa has set its sights on forward Danielle Serdachny, who scored the decisive goal in the gold-medal final against the USA at the most recent Women's World Hockey Championship two months ago.
A native of Edmonton, 23-year-old Serdachny spent the last five seasons in the NCAA, completing her university career with 238 points in 180 games.
Other first-round picks included Boston forward Hannah Bilka at No. 4 and fellow forward Julia Gosling from Toronto.
Ljungblom signs with Montreal
Earlier on Monday, Montreal announced the signing of Swedish forward Lina Ljungblom to a three-season contract.
Ljungblom has played for MoDo Hockey of the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL) for the past four seasons, scoring 23 goals and collecting 23 assists in 32 games in 2023-24, good for third place in the league's scoring charts. At the end of the season, she was named the league's Most Valuable Player.
The 22-year-old centre was selected by Montreal with the very last pick in the initial 2023 FHL draft, 90th overall.
"She's a dynamic, explosive player who will add depth to our attack. She was named Sweden's outstanding player last season, and her arrival in Montreal will be an asset to our team," said Sauvageau in a press release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel warnings: Here's what Canadians should know this summer
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Soldiers in Malawi search for missing military plane carrying vice-president and former first lady
Soldiers are searching mountainous forests near a city in northern Malawi after a military plane carrying the country's vice-president and a former first lady went missing in the area Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera said.
New York takes Canadian national forward Sarah Fillier first overall in PWHL draft
New York filled a necessary need on offence by selecting Princeton and Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with the first pick in the Professional Women's Hockey League draft on Monday night.
Canadian fans get behind the Edmonton Oilers in their quest for the Stanley Cup
With each passing game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it would appear that the size of the Edmonton Oilers fan base continues to grow.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Carolyn Parrish leading in Mississauga mayoral race, with more than 96 per cent of polls reporting
Former councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish appears poised to claim victory in Mississauga's mayoral race.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Carolyn Parrish has won Mississauga's mayoral byelection
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
-
Man facing charges following disruption of University of Ottawa graduation ceremony
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
Atlantic
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim "absolutely shocked"
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Can the triage process be better?': Halifax study looks at ways to diagnose, treat skin cancers faster
A dermatologist in Halifax is looking at new ways to better diagnose skin cancers and have them treated at an earlier stage.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what two North Bay mothers want you know about scoliosis
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
London
-
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
-
Former girlfriend of the accused testifies at murder trial
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
-
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
Windsor
-
Union representing Canadian border agents moves strike deadline to Friday at midnight
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
-
'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
-
Road reopens following motorcycle crash at Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection
Windsor police have reopened the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue following a collision involving a motorcycle.
Barrie
-
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
Vancouver
-
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
-
Ryan Reynolds and his mom were in the audience at The View. Here's why.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
-
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
-
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
-
Federal immigration money comes at 'expense' of Western Canada: B.C. premier
British Columbia Premier David Eby says federal immigration money is being "showered down" on Ontario and Quebec "at the expense" of Western Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Calgary
-
'Bowness needs some love right now': Bowness businesses feeling pinch in aftermath of water main break
Many businesses in Calgary's Bowness neighbourhood are feeling the pinch after a water main break and subsequent boil water advisory.
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
-
Dangerous offender designation hearing underway for man with history of pedophilia
A hearing is underway to determine if a man with a history of sexual offences against children should be designated a dangerous offender.
-
Pedestrian killed in Inglewood crash
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.
Regina
-
'A chaotic end of term': Sask. gov't, teachers unlikely to reach deal before summer, expert says
In what continues to be quite a lengthy battle between the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF) and the provincial government, it appears as though an agreement will not be reached by the end of the school year.
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
Man charged following break and enter in east Regina
A man was arrested after Regina police responded to a break and enter in progress near the city's warehouse district.
Saskatoon
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
'A chaotic end of term': Sask. gov't, teachers unlikely to reach deal before summer, expert says
In what continues to be quite a lengthy battle between the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF) and the provincial government, it appears as though an agreement will not be reached by the end of the school year.
-
Saskatoon man charged with assault after police airplane 'struck' with laser
Saskatoon police charged a man with assaulting a peace officer on Friday after they say he “struck” the police airplane with a blue laser light.