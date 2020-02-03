MONTREAL -- The public will be have a chance to offer their condolences to the family of Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, better known by the affectionate nickname "Maman Dion," later this month.

Tanguay-Dion, Céline's Dion's mother, died in mid-January at the age of 92.

Productions Feelings announced Monday that the public will be invited to offer their condolences to the family on Thursday, Feb. 20, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the Memoria Alfred Dallaire (2159 Boulevard Saint-Martin E., in Laval .

The rest of the day will be devoted to a private gathering of the Dion family, said the organization.

Tanguay-Dion died peacefully at home on the night of Jan. 17, surrounded by her family.

Social networks were inundated with condolences from Celine Dion's fans following the announcement of the death. Some Quebec politicians have also paid tribute to the late Thérèse Tanguay-Dion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.