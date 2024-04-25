Public transit: 'Easier for mayors to beg' than manage funds, says Legault

It's "always easier for mayors to beg" the government "than to clean up their own spending," said Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday, under pressure from municipalities to pay off municipal transit companies' deficits.

Legault was defending Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault, who has been criticized for her controversial statements. On Wednesday, the minister said that it was not her responsibility to manage public transit in Quebec.

"I don't trust Ms. Guilbault," said Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand, still irritated by the government's decision to withdraw the tramway project from his city and entrust it to the Caisse de dépôt et de placement.

"There is no vision of sustainable mobility. For her, transportation means developing roads. With that, we're back to Joseph-Arthur's Temps d'une paix,” he continued, evoking a soap opera set in the 1920s.

"I have total confidence in Geneviève Guilbault, and what I say to Bruno now is: let's look ahead,” said Legault during an announcement in the capital where the mayor was present.

"I understand that mayors would like more money from the Quebec government. I've been in politics long enough to know that for mayors, it's always easier to beg Quebec than to clean up their expenses," he said.

He said his government would continue discussions with the municipalities.



