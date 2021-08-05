MONTREAL -- Provincial police are now leading an investigation in Longueuil, Que. after a man was gunned down in his home.

Longueuil police received a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about gunfire at a home on Truteau Street.

"The man was hit by at least one gunshot," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "His death was confirmed on the scene."

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Joas Jean-Baptiste.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) took over the investigation due to possible links to organized crime, confirmed spokesperson Sergeant Aurélie Guindon.

She says no arrests have been made and it's too soon to make a link between the fatal shooting in Longueuil and a triple homicide in Montreal on Monday.

Thursday's shooting comes less than 24 hours after Montreal police (SPVM) and the SQ announced they would be working together to crack down on gun violence.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.