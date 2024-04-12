Province to name Santé Québec head by end of April

It is now only a matter of weeks before the first president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Santé Québec is appointed, Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed on Friday morning.

The chosen candidate should be announced by the end of April.

The Council of Ministers will appoint the candidate, which will officially mark the creation of Santé Québec, which will become a government corporation. It will be the network's sole employer and will be responsible for attracting and retaining staff.

Santé Québec's CEO will be the orchestrator of the entire health-care network, and will have the primary mandate of coordinating and evaluating the delivery of health and social services by the new agency.

The person will also be responsible for ensuring the availability of Santé Québec's human, material, financial and information resources.

The head of the new crown corporation will earn $652,050 a year for the first two years of his or her mandate.

Santé Québec was created by Bill 15, which was passed by the Quebec legislature under a gag order last December. The agency will be responsible for coordinating the network's operations.

Over the past few months, the ministry has identified the administrative and clinical activities to be transferred to Santé Québec. According to its estimates, some 700 positions could be transferred there.

Official figures on the number of employees transferred will be released at a later date, the Health Ministry (MSSS) said on Tuesday.

The gradual transfer of staff to Santé Québec will take place in two waves. The first, which mainly concerns management staff, is scheduled for June 17, followed by a second batch of transfers in September. According to the MSSS, staff affected by the transfer have already been informed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2024.