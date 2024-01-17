Sante Quebec's new CEO to earn $652,050 a year for two years

The head of the new Santé Québec agency will earn $652,050 a year for the first two years of his mandate.

Details of the compensation package for Santé Québec's next president and CEO were published Wednesday morning by the Quebec government.

The CEO's base annual salary, set at $567,000, will be increased by 15 per cent ($85,050) for two years while they set up the new government corporation.

The successful candidate will, therefore, earn $652,050 per year for two years.

He or she will also receive a car allowance of $610 per month "in lieu of any reimbursement of travel expenses within a 16-kilometre radius of the usual place of work."

The new executive will also be entitled to a monthly allowance of $1,573 if "the distance between their place of work and their home requires them to bear accommodation costs."

They will be entitled to reimbursement of expenses "up to a maximum of $4,830" per year, as well as 30 working days of annual vacation.

Santé Québec was introduced following the adoption of Bill 15 by the Quebec legislature last month. Some members of the management team will also need to be recruited.

Health minister Christian Dubé recently stated that the person who will head Santé Québec will not necessarily come from the Quebec health-care network.

"These calls for candidates mark an important step in the vast transformation we are currently carrying out in the health and social services network," he said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We need a number of exceptional talents (...) to act as a complement to our teams already in place and continue to implement the necessary changes for the population and staff."

Interested candidates have until March 1 to apply for the position of CEO of Santé Québec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2024.