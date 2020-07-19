MONTREAL -- The day Quebec made masks mandatory in indoor public places to stop a potential second wave of COVID-19, a man was arrested in a Tim Hortons and protests sprung up against the order.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a customer at the Tim Hortons on Papineau Ave. in the Villeray borough of Montreal refused to wear a mask or leave when staff asked him to.

Police were called around 12:35 p.m. and again asked the man to put on a mask or leave and he refused.

Video of the altercation show police wrestling the man to the ground and arresting him.

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comptois said he may face charges of interfering with a police officer.

In St. Georges de Beauce and elsewhere in the province, demonstrations were held against wearing masks.

"Today Beauce is rising," wrote organizer Chantale Giguere. "Together for the same purpose. Let's stop these inappropriate measures. No to wearing the mask."

The provincewide order is the first in Canada, and requires all people aged 12 or over to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. Section 139 of Quebec's Public Health Act requires businesses to comply with the order or be fined up to $6,000.

There is a protest planned in Montreal at noon in front of Premier Francois Legault's office, and others across the province.

This is a developing story that will be updated.