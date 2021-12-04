MONTREAL -- Quebec protestors erected a blockade Saturday morning across a strip of rail south of Montreal in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in the midst of an ongoing standoff with the RCMP and a major oil and gas company in B.C.

The protestors described themselves in a Saturday press release as non-Indigenous "settler allies who stand in solidarity with Indigenous peoples who are defending their territories from colonial violence and industrial destruction."

The protest began at 9:30 a.m. in Saint-Lambert, Que., a city on Montreal's South Shore, and will continue "for as long as the RCMP remains on the territory of the Wet’suwet’en and the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline continues” said one of the blockade participants, Marianne Côté, in the release. CTV News has reached out to the Canadian Pacific Railway for comment, but has not recieved a response.

It's the latest of several solidarity protests which took place across the country in recent weeks. Kahnawake, the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community also on Montreal's South Shore, held a rolling blockade in late-November on a prominant stretch of highway.

