Protesters march in N.D.G. against brutality in the justice system
Over 100 demonstrators marched through the streets of Montreal's N.D.G. neighbourhood Wednesday evening to protest police brutality.
Bearing a large banner reading "La police tue en prison et dans la rue" (Police kill in prisons and in the streets), the march began at N.D.G. Park and ended around 8 p.m. at Vendome metro.
The protest was held on the International Day Against Police Brutality.
According to the Montreal event's Facebook page, the demonstration aimed to highlight brutality throughout the justice system, not just among police.
"Police officers and detention officers may have different names and functions in theory, but they perform the same role of repression and violence," reads a message on the events page from the Collectif opposé à la brutalité policière.
This year's march focused largely on the death of Nicous d'Andre Spring, a 21-year-old Black man who was seriously injured in December while illegally detained at a Montreal jail.
Jail guards fitted Spring's head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice following an altercation. He was pronounced dead the following day.
Chants of "Justice for Nicous!" rang through the air Wednesday evening.
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into Spring's death and provincial police opened a criminal investigation into the incident, which resulted in the suspension of a correctional officer and a supervisor.
ONE ARREST
According to Montreal police (SPVM), officers made one arrest for assault and noted five mischiefs.
At least one window was broken, and protesters were spotted tipping over garbage cans and street signs and throwing traffic cones.
The protest was declared illegal within 15 minutes.
There was a heavy police presence at the event, including officers on bicycles and horseback. Some wore riot helmets and vests.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple trusted sources.
WATCH THE MOMENT | U.S. releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
Chinese Canadians report feelings of helplessness around anti-Asian racism: report
Whether it was pressure to conform or fear of having their experiences validated, some Chinese Canadians say they faced certain barriers when it came to speaking up about anti-Asian racism, a new report finds.
Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The rise and fall of Canada's domestic PPE market
Most Canadian businesses that answered federal and provincial calls during the pandemic to build up a domestic sector for personal protective equipment have collapsed.
Toronto
-
Some snow plow operators in the GTA quit following harassment, violence by residents: councillor
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), but according to one Mississauga city council member, it’s also been a violent one for some.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Man accused of killing 28-year-old in Ontario released on bail
An accused murderer was released on bail in Ontario this week after allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a bar despite a history of violent charges.
Atlantic
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
P.E.I. gas prices drop nearly 6 cents in unscheduled adjustment
The price of regular self-serve gasoline on Prince Edward Island went down Thursday morning in an unscheduled adjustment.
London
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
-
Apartment fire in London Wednesday night
No injuries are reported after a fire at an apartment building in London on Wednesday night.
-
Victim of workplace fatality in Aylmer identified
A business in Aylmer has identified an employee who was hurt on the job and later died. Elgin Feeds Country Store posted on social media, 18-year-old Ryan Laarman died in what the business called a 'mill accident.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple trusted sources.
-
Winter storm warning in the northeast, up to 50 cm of snow in some areas
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple trusted sources.
-
Alberta’s municipal affairs minister hands down a dozen directives to the City of Chestermere
The City of Chestermere is being managed improperly, irregularly and improvidently, according to the province.
-
Calgary warming to seasonal for the weekend
Overnight flurries never manifested (at least, not at the airport), thanks in part to our relative humidity not supporting flurry generation.
Kitchener
-
'It's a really, really disturbing feeling': Ontario doulas recount experience being misled by woman claiming to need their service
At least a dozen doulas have come forward and said they were victims to Kaitlyn Braun – a 24-year-old Brantford woman facing dozens of criminal charges after police said she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations making them targets for thieves
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations requiring them to ensure products aren't visible from the street are making them prime targets for thieves.
-
Province provides update on new Pattullo Bridge
The days of driving on the Pattullo Bridge in wider lanes are around the corner.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple trusted sources.
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
Federal and Alberta governments to study oilsands tailings leak communication
The Alberta and federal governments say they will work together to understand what happened around a nine-month delay in notifying the public about toxic seepage from an oilsands tailings pond.
Windsor
-
'I just looked at her in disbelief': Windsor-Tecumseh sisters win $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize
Sisters from the Windsor area are making plans to share and spend their $1-million lottery win.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple trusted sources.
-
Man Tasered after assaulting police officer: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 55-year-old Ridgetown man was Tasered after striking an officer with a tool.
Regina
-
Here's the first round of performers coming to the 2023 Regina Folk Festival
The Regina Folk Festival has revealed its first list of performers for the 52nd edition of the festival including Alan Doyle, the Strumbellas and the Halluci Nation.
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed early Thursday morning, CTV News Edmonton has learned from multiple trusted sources.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A 2 a.m. last call on Ottawa patios could soon be permanent
Ottawa councillors will vote on making a 2 a.m. last call on patios a permanent rule. it was brought in as a temporary measure to help bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
Saskatoon
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
-
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.