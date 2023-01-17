Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death

Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into a 21-year-old man who died at Montreal's Bordeaux jail on Dec. 24, 2022.



Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice. He died later in hospital.



Chief coroner Pascale Descary issued the order Tuesday. Coroner Julie-Kim Godin has been appointed by Descary to preside over the inquiry, assisted by a prosecutor who will be appointed shortly.



The details of the public inquiry and the dates of the hearings will be communicated at a later date, a news release said.

More to come. With files from The Canadian Press.