MONTREAL -- About 40 members of Extinction Rebellion are gathering in downtown Montreal to protest the annual shopping frenzy that is Black Friday.

They are carrying posters criticizing the cost of consumerism and how damaging it is to the planet.

The protesters rallied outside the Best Buy on Sainte-Catherine Street just before the store opened its doors to about 100 shoppers at 6 a.m.

The protesters are vowing to strike other retailers throughout the day, most notably at 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. A march is also planned at 3 p.m.

Similar demonstrations have been planned in Quebec City.

Many stores are also offering Black Friday sales online, which will go until Cyber Monday.