Proposed new Quebec electoral map would eliminate ridings in Gaspesie and Island of Montreal

Quebec's electoral representation commission presented its preliminary report that would change 55 of the 125 electoral division in nine regions of Quebec.

The report proposes two new electoral districts the commission says would be more representative of their electoral weight.

"The proposed electoral divisions have been delimited with particular attention to the sense of belonging of electors to their community and to the boundaries of the administrative regions, regional county municipalities, municipalities and boroughs," the report reads.

The commission proposes a new Bellefeuille riding in the Laurentians-Lanaudiere region, which has seen the biggest increase in the number of voters in Quebec since 2017. The proposal would change 12 of the 17 electoral districts in that region.

A second district called Marie-Lacoste-Gerin-Lajoie is also proposed in the Eastern Townships-Centre-du-Quebec region. Nine districts in that region would be modified based on the commission's report.

The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is not happy about one of the two regions that will have a riding removed.

The commission recommends removing a district on the east of the Island of Montreal and the Bas-Saint-Laurent-Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeline regions, as voter numbers have decreased in each area.

PQ Matane-Matapédia MNA Pascal Bérubé is calling for the law to be changed and said that the size of the electoral divisions in Gaspesie would become excessive and impossible for an elected representative to cover.

The Island of Montreal would have 26 ridings (down from 27) and the Bas-Saint-Laurent-Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine region would go from six to five ridings.

Proposed electoral map for the Island of Montreal. It would reduce ridings on the island from 27 to 26. SOURCE: Commission de la representation electorale

The new map is based on populations within electoral districts. The commission says that populations have increased in suburban areas, particularly in the Greater Montreal Area.

"This trend has created inequalities in representation that need to be corrected to ensure fair and equitable representation of all Québec electors," the commission's report says.

The current electoral map was adopted in 2017 and has been used for the past two provincial elections. It was based on the November 2014 voter numbers.

The following are the ridings that will be modified based on their regions.

Bas-Saint-Laurent– Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Bonaventure - Gaspé, Matane-Matapédia and Rimouski

Capitale-Nationale La Peltrie - Portneuf and Vanier-Les Rivières

Estrie–Centre-du-Québec - Arthabaska, Brome-Missisquoi, Johnson, Drummond–Bois-Francs, Granby, Nicolet‑Bécancour, Orford, Richmond and Saint-François

Island of Montreal - Camille-Laurin, Gouin, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Laurier‑Dorion, Rosemont, Anjou–Louis-Riel, Sainte‑Marie–Saint-Jacques and Viau

Laurentides-Lanaudière - Argenteuil, Berthier, Blainville, Labelle, L’Assomption, Les Plaines, Masson, Mirabel, Prévost, Repentigny, Saint‑Jérôme and Terrebonne

Laval - Chomedey, Laval-des-Rapides and Mille-Îles

Montérégie - Beauharnois, Borduas, Huntingdon, Saint‑Hyacinthe, Richelieu, Saint-Jean, Sanguinet, Soulanges, Vaudreuil amd Verchères

Outaouais - Chapleau, Gatineau, Hull and Papineau

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean - Chicoutimi and Dubuc