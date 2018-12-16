

Projet Montreal and Ensemble Montreal split two by-elections on Sunday night.

The votes were held in Riviere-des-Praries-Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension to fill seats vacated by politicians who are now in the National Assembly.

Projet Montreal’s Caroline Bourgeois is the new mayor of Riviere-des-Praries-Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Je suis très fière d’accueillir la nouvelle mairesse de #rdppat @C_Bourgeois dans notre équipe! Toute la famille de @projetmontreal est fière de toi #polmtl �� @PabloJinko pic.twitter.com/t03OEZ9sLG — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 17, 2018

She won in a tight race over Ensemble Montreal candidate Manuel Guedes.

Bourgeois, who was former mayor Chantal Rouleau’s Chief of Staff, had 48 percent of the vote, while Guedes ended with 45 percent.

In Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Josue Corvil of Ensemble Montreal won the city councillor race with 40 percent of the vote.

Les bénévoles et les élus sont remplis d’allégresse alors que le candidat d’@EnsembleMtl, Josué Corvil est confirmé dans Saint-Michel!! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/IP8gHiKF8V — Sarah Gagnon-T. (@sarahgagnont) December 17, 2018

Projet Montreal’s Nadine Raymond ended the evening with 32 percent of all ballots cast.

Corvil replaces Frantz Benjamin, who is now a Liberal MNA.

In a statement, Ensemble Montreal leader Lionel Perez praised Corvil’s campaign.

“For a newcomer to municipal politics, he has demonstrated an excellent knowledge of the district's issues and a willingness to listen to citizens' concerns,” he said. “We are very anxious to welcome him to the municipal council in the official opposition.”

Corvil said he was enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“I cannot wait to sit with my elected colleagues on the borough council and the municipal council,” he said.

Voter turnout in both races was very low.

In Riviere-des-Praries-Pointe-aux-Trembles just 14 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot, while in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension the turnout was 11 percent.