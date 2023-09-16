Progressive international leaders gather in Montreal for summit

International leaders will assemble in Montreal on Saturday for the Global Progress Action Summit, a gathering of progressive leaders from around the world.

The summit is organized by the think tank Canada 2020 in collaboration with the Center for American Progress Action Fund, an independent American policy institute.

Several Canadian elected officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, will take part.

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, the former Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, and the leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer, are also among the political figures taking part in the summit. More than 15 countries will be represented.

"The summit is convening global progressive leaders from within governments, think tanks, and civil society organizations for unique high-level discussions on priorities such as economic growth for all, investing in good jobs as we tackle climate change, and renewing trust in how democracy delivers results for people amid rapid geopolitical shifts throughout the world," the Canada 2020 website reads.

Summit discussions will be broadcast live on the Canada 2020 website from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2023.