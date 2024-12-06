Quebec premier considering notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public

Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to "Islamists" that he will "fight" for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

"Today, I want to send a very clear message to the Islamists," he began at a press conference to sum up the session. "The fundamental values we have in Quebec, such as secularism and equality between men and women, well, we're going to fight [for them]."

"We will never accept people trying to disregard these values. In Quebec, there is no place for religion in the public sector … The message must be very clear to all the Islamists who are here," he added.

The premier was reacting to recent reports of religious acts being tolerated in public schools, but he did not stop there. In response to a question from a journalist, he said he was annoyed to see people praying "on their knees in the street."

"To see people kneeling in the street praying ... I don't think that's something we should see," he said, adding that he was considering legislation to ban prayer in public places altogether.

Yet freedom of religion is enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"We are looking at all the possibilities, including the use of the notwithstanding clause. We don't want to see prayers in the streets," said Legault.

Secularism in schools: a bill will be tabled

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced his intention to table a bill to "reinforce secularism in schools."

He was commenting on revelations in a report by La Presse that Saint-Maxime high school in Laval was allowing prayer during lessons, in the presence of teachers, and in the corridors.

"Listen, that's not our Quebec," Drainville told a press scrum. He also deplored the fact that pupils had apparently been "heckling" during sex education activities.

"The events at Saint-Maxime school in Laval are completely intolerable and unacceptable. These acts of a religious nature clearly contravene secular obligations," he said.

"We expect the Centre de services scolaires de Laval to continue its investigations … If disciplinary action has to be taken, we expect the service centre to impose it," the minister added.

In a press release, the school service centre reiterated its commitment "to ensuring that the law is respected in all its schools" and assured that "concrete action will be taken if necessary."

"The allegations brought to our attention are serious and worrying," said the centre's director general, Yves Michel Volcy. "We will get to the bottom of them and, if corrective action needs to be taken, it will be done diligently."

Volcy revealed that the school's management has already had to intervene in the past to ensure respect for the principles of secularism. The issue of secularism in schools has been the subject of much debate during the parliamentary session, with numerous cases of schools making headlines in the media.

The government had already announced last month that it would be carrying out audits in 17 Quebec schools. The results of a report are expected in January.

But the minister says he already wants to take action, "in the light of the events that are multiplying."

"Our public schools are secular. They must be places where pupils can learn and socialize without being subjected to any pressure linked to religious beliefs. Our schools must also embody Quebec values, particularly that of equality between men and women," he said.

He added that, as the premier had asked him and his colleague responsible for secularism, Jean-François Roberge, all options would be examined. He did not say exactly when the bill would be tabled.

One thing is certain: witnesses of acts of a religious nature in schools must report them, according to the Minister of Education.

"What I say to the people who are listening to us is that they should report it to the school service centres, the ministry and the Student Ombudsman. The law of silence is over," he said.

A report by the Ministry of Education on the Bedford school in Montreal, published in October, sparked the secularism debate after mentioning that "certain religious practices, such as prayers in classrooms and ablutions in toilets."

Girls were also banned from playing soccer, special needs students were not given specialist services, and there was little or no teaching of science or sex education.

Eleven teachers at the school have since been suspended.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2024.