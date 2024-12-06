MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal-area school put on lockdown after minor entered with 'imitation firearm': police

    Ecole secondaire du Chene-Bleu. (Google Street View) Ecole secondaire du Chene-Bleu. (Google Street View)
    A high school in Pincourt, Que. was put on lockdown and two minors have been arrested after a student allegedly entered the school with an “imitation firearm.”

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) said that officers responded to Ecole Secondaire du Chene-Bleu on Pincourt Boulevard in the municipality on Ile-Perrot at around 11:30 a.m. after an apparent firearm was spotted.

    Students were confined in the school as police checked the information.

    The SQ said two minors were arrested. Police could not say whether they were students at the school.

    There were no injuries and the school was reopened at 1:30 p.m. 

