Professors end strike at Quebec's Universite Laval, approve conciliator deal

The north entrance at Université Laval is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Quebec City. Unionized professors at Université Laval voted overwhelmingly in favour of a conciliator's agreement, putting an end to an indefinite general strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The north entrance at Université Laval is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Quebec City. Unionized professors at Université Laval voted overwhelmingly in favour of a conciliator's agreement, putting an end to an indefinite general strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire

It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • VIDEO

    VIDEO | $300,000 overnight fire in east London

    Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in east London. Fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to what was described as a vacant storage facility on Cabell Street.

    London fire crews continue to battle a blaze on Cabell Street that started at 1:30 a.m. on March 30, 2023. (Source: London fire)

  • Dogs 'dumped' in Huron-Perth

    More than a dozen dogs were abandoned across Huron and Perth Counties on March 23 and 24, and local dog lovers are furious about it.

  • Coyote encounter unnerves woman

    An evening walk along the trails of Westminster Ponds in southeast London, Ont. turned into a frantic scene for Denise Singh and her two dogs.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon