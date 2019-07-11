

Pedro Querido, CTV Montreal





Some of the best skateboarders in the world will be in Montreal this weekend as they compete on a brand new skate park beside the Olympic stadium.

The Vans Park series Pro tour competition takes place on July 12 and 13 at the Olympic Park.

Construction on the 38,000 square foot park began two years ago with funding from Vans Canada and multiple levels of government.

After several years of competing in Vancouver, Vans decided to move the Canadian leg to Montreal.

"For us to bring this to Montreal was really an opportunity to capture the rich skateboard community and history that Montreal has," said Alex Auchu, marketing director of Vans Canada.

"The event itself started in 2016. It's a global event. There are five stops total including a final."

The park was only finished a few days ago and this weekend's competition will be the inaugural event.

"This is a permanent park that is a leave-behind as we call it. We leave the park behind for the community free for them to access and aims to nurture skate culture and local community," said Auchu.

On the men's side, Canadian talent hoping to earn a wildcard spot in the competition include Riley Boland, Adam Hopkins, and James Clarke, along with Montreal native Philippe Dulude, a skateboarder who has been practicing the sport for more than 15 years.

"We didn’t have a facility like this in Montreal before. Now I can really go to the next level. I am really happy to have the chance to compete with the pros this weekend and I hope one day soon I will be one of them," said Dulude.

Canadian women including Baily McDonald, Fay Ebert, Frederique Luyet, and Laura Girvan will also have a chance to compete in the Open Challengers on Friday in order to qualify for the Pro series on Saturday. Cash prizes will be the same for men and women.