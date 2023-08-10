Pride, First People's Fest, fireworks and more! Here are some things to do in Montreal this weekend: August 10 to 13
It's shaping up to be another bustling summer weekend in Montreal filled with family-friendly fun and live musical performances (and many are free).
Here are a few ideas to keep you busy:
MONTREAL PRIDE 2023
When: Runs until Sunday. Parade starts at 1 p.m.
Where: The Village, Olympic Park and venues around the city
Cost: Free and ticketed events.
How to get there: The Village metro stops are Berri-Uqam, Beaudry and Papineau (green line). The Pie-IX metro stop for Olympic Park (green line).
Highlights: The pride parade is Sunday at 1 p.m., and events run throughout the weekend.
Check the full events schedule here.
MONTREAL FIRST PEOPLE'S FESTIVAL
When: Runs until August 17
Where: Place des Festivals
Cost: Free and ticketed events
How to get there: Quartier des spectacles metro stations are Place des Arts and Saint-Laurent (green line) and Berri-UQUAM (green and yellow line)
Highlights: A packed lineup of live performances, film screenings, traditional dancing, and more featuring artists from Indigenous communities from all over the Americas.
Check the full events schedule here.
Dancers perform and the Montreal First People's Festival in 2023. (Angela MacKenzie/CTV News)
INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS
When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde and surrounding area
Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.
How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.
Highlights: "Tribute to Metallica" is the final fireworks presentation produced by the Italian fireworks firm Panzera and the American firm Rozzi Fireworks.
Fireworks over the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
NATIONAL BANK OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT
When: Runs until Sunday
Where: IGA Stadium in Jarry Park
Cost: Tickets start at $20
How to get there: De Castelnau metro station (blue line)
Highlights: Some of the world's top women tennis players will hit the court to compete in this prestigious tennis tournament—including Laval's own Leylah Fernandez.
Leylah Fernandez of Canada celebrates her win against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
ILE SONIQ
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Cost: Tickets start at $230
How to get there: Jean-Drapeau metro station (yellow line)
Highlights: Fans of dubstep, techno, and EDM will be in good company at this annual electronic music festival. Headliners include Afrojack, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Deadmau5 and Martin Garrix.
BLOCK PARTY LASSO @AIRE COMMUNE
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Esplanade Louvain
Cost: Free
How to get there: Sauve metro station (orange line)
Highlights: Break out the cowboy boots--this is a country-style block party with a DJ, musical performance, street food and pop-up shops. It's a partnership with LASSO, a country music festival happening next week.
OTAKUTHON ANIME CONVENTION
When: Friday to Sunday
Where: Montreal Convention Centre
Cost: Tickets start at $50
How to get there: Place d'Armes metro station (orange line)
Highlights: Quebec's largest anime convention returns, offering film screenings, game shows, gaming, and panels. There will be plenty of collector's items to browse and colourful cosplay costumes to admire.
