Here's what you need to know about Montreal's First People's Festival

The Lin Alluna documentary Twice Colonized opened the 33rd First People's Festival in Montreal, which will bring Indigenous culture, arts, food and film to the heart of the city's downtown.

In its 33rd installment, the festival program is replete with acts from across the globe.

"In our view, Montreal with the festival is connecting with its most ancient roots to be a meeting place for Indigenous people and in the 21st century it means (it will) have Indigenous from all around the world," said festival director Andre Dudemaine.

The festival's main site at Place des Festivals opens Wednesday at noon with drummers, puppeteers, and traditional dancers performing alongside traditional beading, carving and other artists.

Chef Jacques Watso will introduce those at Le Central to the culinary heritage of the Abenakis and Cinema du Musee, and the Grande Bibliotheque (BANQ) will host film screenings.

McCord Museum will also host events throughout the week, and music acts will perform at Quai des Brumes and Jardins Gamelin.

View the full schedule here.

Organizers have also installed a skate park for the 2023 edition.

Since 2001, the festival has grown to include more and more international artists and guests, and, like the Montreal Jazz Festival, Pride week and Just for Laughs Comedy Fest, attracts international attention.

"Each year we have more and more international filmmakers that come," said Dudemaine. "On the concert side, we have a strong lineup of Indigenous artists from Canada of course, but also other parts of Mother Earth."

Dudemaine said the festival's success and growth is a testament to the greater volume and quality of artists in addition to a growing public awareness of Indigenous issues.

"And I think with the climate crisis now, people are more interested in the traditional knowledge of First Nations and the link with the natural world," he said.

Dudemaine said the First People's Festival, like the others in Montreal, still struggles with inflation pushing up costs while funding remains static.

"The budgets don't move," he said. "With the tremendous inflation for the technicians, artist fees, the renting, all this is more and more costly and with the federal [government], we are always stuck at the same level. There is certainly work to do on that side."