Here's what you need to know about Montreal's First People's Festival
The Lin Alluna documentary Twice Colonized opened the 33rd First People's Festival in Montreal, which will bring Indigenous culture, arts, food and film to the heart of the city's downtown.
In its 33rd installment, the festival program is replete with acts from across the globe.
"In our view, Montreal with the festival is connecting with its most ancient roots to be a meeting place for Indigenous people and in the 21st century it means (it will) have Indigenous from all around the world," said festival director Andre Dudemaine.
The festival's main site at Place des Festivals opens Wednesday at noon with drummers, puppeteers, and traditional dancers performing alongside traditional beading, carving and other artists.
Chef Jacques Watso will introduce those at Le Central to the culinary heritage of the Abenakis and Cinema du Musee, and the Grande Bibliotheque (BANQ) will host film screenings.
McCord Museum will also host events throughout the week, and music acts will perform at Quai des Brumes and Jardins Gamelin.
View the full schedule here.
Organizers have also installed a skate park for the 2023 edition.
Since 2001, the festival has grown to include more and more international artists and guests, and, like the Montreal Jazz Festival, Pride week and Just for Laughs Comedy Fest, attracts international attention.
"Each year we have more and more international filmmakers that come," said Dudemaine. "On the concert side, we have a strong lineup of Indigenous artists from Canada of course, but also other parts of Mother Earth."
Dudemaine said the festival's success and growth is a testament to the greater volume and quality of artists in addition to a growing public awareness of Indigenous issues.
"And I think with the climate crisis now, people are more interested in the traditional knowledge of First Nations and the link with the natural world," he said.
Dudemaine said the First People's Festival, like the others in Montreal, still struggles with inflation pushing up costs while funding remains static.
"The budgets don't move," he said. "With the tremendous inflation for the technicians, artist fees, the renting, all this is more and more costly and with the federal [government], we are always stuck at the same level. There is certainly work to do on that side."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
A 6-year-old said 'I did it' after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say
In the moments after a 6-year-old shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom last January, the boy made statements including "I shot that (expletive) dead," and "I did it. I got my mom's gun last night," according to recently unsealed police search warrants.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
The new COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
Atlantic
-
Tories' Twila Grosse wins provincial byelection in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won a provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston, taking a seat held by the Liberals for most of the last 20 years.
-
'It came back to life.' Trees scarred by vandals recovering in historic Halifax park
Just over a year ago the park was left badly scarred after vandals scaled its wrought iron fences in the middle of the night. They used an axe to hack away at more than two dozen trees, some of them more than 200 years old.
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
London
-
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
-
Garage goes up in flames in east London
Crews were called to the detached garage at a home on Chesley Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
-
Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest
The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Accidental shooting in Sudbury sends one to hospital, suspect arrested
One person is in hospital following a shooting in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
Airdrie woman missing since late June
Airdrie RCMP are asking for help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
-
Charges laid in sexual assault outside Calgary library
One man is facing charges in a weekend sexual assault outside a northwest Calgary library.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.
Kitchener
-
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Public memorial for Waterford, Ont. firefighter killed in B.C. to be held today
A firefighter from Waterford, Ont. who died on the job in B.C. will be honoured Wednesday afternoon in Penticton with a procession and memorial.
Vancouver
-
'Unlike any year in the past': Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise in the fall
It appears Metro Vancouver’s expensive summer driving season will be extended this year.
-
B.C. 'Swifties' miss out on L.A. concert after Flair Airlines diverts back to Vancouver under bizarre circumstances
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
-
'Do not walk on property,' warns listing for $1.8M teardown in Vancouver
A "fire-damaged house of no value" has been listed for sale for $1,799 million in Vancouver, a stark example of how much real estate prices are driven by land in the city.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leduc
Only one northbound lane on Highway 2 in Leduc was open early Wednesday morning because of a serious crash.
-
'Charges pending' for driver who defaced St. Albert Pride crosswalk: police
Charges are pending against a driver who performed a burnout on St. Albert's Pride crosswalk, RCMP say.
-
Alberta teacher charged with sex crimes involving a youth
A Spruce Grove woman has been charged after Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and youth.
Windsor
-
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
-
Curling won't be at Roseland anymore, but where will it go?
There was a passionate plea on Windsor council chambers Tuesday night from community curlers looking to secure the sports future.
-
Could be a wet several days in Windsor-Essex
Rain has moved back into the forecast in the Windsor-Essex region with at least a 30 per cent chance of showers every day until Tuesday.
Regina
-
'No help for me': Regina landlord speaks out on lack of support after rental unit damaged
The housing crisis has been top of mind in Regina since the recent tent encampment was removed near city hall. Now, landlords are adding their voices to the growing lists of concerns.
-
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
-
Two Regina teens chosen for School of Rock musical tour
Two Regina teens recently had the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase their musical talents.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
-
O-Train to run with single-car service through August
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Health Authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.
-
Sask. man plans Paris trip after $1 million VLT win
A Shell Lake man is over a million dollars richer after winning the jackpot on a VLT at a local hotel.
-
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.