Canadian Fernandez wins marathon match, beats Haddad Maia
It took just under three hours for Leylah Fernandez to qualify for the round of 16 in front of her hometown crowd after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at IGA Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Fernandez will now face the winner of Danielle Collins versus Maria Sakkari in the round of 16.
Haddad Maia, the 11th seed in the tournament, started the match on the front foot, using her power to put Fernandez on the back foot and breaking her serve after a series of unforced errors in the first game. As Fernandez regained her composure, Haddad Maia’s double fault on break point brought the score level.
Fernandez then extended her advantage during the first set, making several impressive shots along the sideline, breaking Haddad Maia’s serve for the second time in a row.
After being broken herself for the second time as the score returned to equal footing, Fernandez continued utilizing her speed and accuracy to her advantage. She would break Haddad Maia and go on to win the set as the crowd exploded.
As the second set began by trading service game wins, both were looking for an opportunity to get a leg up. Fernandez would be the first to pounce after forcing break point and capitalizing after Haddad Maia double faulted.
The Brazilian was quick to reply with a break of her own, forcing multiple errors from Fernandez and winning the ensuing game tie the set at three games apiece.
As the second set wound down and the two continued to trace service games, Fernandez found herself on the verge of breaking Haddad Maia and at match point. However, the latter survived and then went on to win a crucial break herself, forcing a third and decisive set.
As the set rolled along and both players traded serves, Fernandez was the first to take and advantage and broke Haddad Maia, setting up a potential match-winning set. Once there, she made no mistake and closed out the match.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek staved off a first set challenge from Karolina Pliskova to win 7-6(6), 6-2 in straight sets in round 32 of the National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the third matchup between the two, with the Pole claiming victory in all three.
Swiatek — coming off a dominant victory in the Poland Open last week — got an early advantage by breaking Pliskova’s serve in the first game. However, the latter gave a preview of how the set would play out by responding immediately with one of her own.
After they traded a pair of service games, Swiatek once again gained the upper hand, breaking Pliskova’s serve. Unwilling to go down without a fight, Pliskova restored order, responding right away for the second time this match to equal them.
The set would end up going to a tiebreak, which Swiatek would claim 8-6.
Following the close call, Swiatek proceeded to dominate the second set, breaking Pliskova two more times. Pliskova would fight back from match point in order to break Swiatek and extend the match. That would not last long though as Swiatek would return the favour and break, sealing the victory.
Swiatek will go on to face Karolina Muchova in the round of 16.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Disney to hike streaming prices and crack down on password sharing amid pressure on earnings
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Health Canada recalls Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards
Health Canada has recalled Walker Edison twin over twin bunk beds over potential fall and impact hazards.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
BREAKING | London police investigating 'suspicious death' in city's south end
An investigation is underway after London police located a man with life-threatening injuries in the south end of the city Wednesday evening who later died in hospital.
Date set for green bin launch, but diapers and pet waste not permitted in household organic waste
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.
Homicide investigation launched after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm
Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park last month were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
Potential buyer found for Quest campus as new CRA audits raise more concerns about university's financial history
A potential buyer has been found for the Quest University campus in Squamish, CTV News has learned.
Okanagan first responders gather to give fallen firefighter a hero's send-off
When wildland firefighter Zak Muise lost his life on the job last month, his colleagues said they wanted to give him a hero's send-off – and that's exactly what they did on Wednesday in Penticton.
Compensation for delayed flights can't be claimed by person who paid for the tickets, B.C. tribunal rules
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered Air Canada to compensate two passengers whose arrival in Egypt was delayed by more than 56 hours, while three other family members who were travelling with them have been denied compensation for now.
'Billions of dollars': Schulz says federal strings on electricity climate funding is a 'threat'
Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas says Ottawa is threatening her province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet 2035 net-zero goals.
Fiery truck death a homicide: Edmonton police
The death of a man who was found in a burning pickup truck last week has been deemed a homicide, police say.
Powerlifting passion fuels Alberta woman to national records in just 10 months
A Morinville, Alta., woman has been crushing powerlifting records, first at provincials and recently at nationals -- and she's been taking part in the sport for just 10 months.
Windsor’s Feather Hat Man, Ron LaDouceur, dead at 75
One of the most recognizable figures in Windsor, Ont., known to many as the Feather Hat Man, has died at the age of 75.
Windsor poverty at 10.8 per cent: Stats Canada report
Of 202,110 residents in Windsor, Ont. that means 24,355 people are living in poverty — that’s according to new data from Statistics Canada.
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following year of restoration work
Following a year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.
'Few people are moving over from the pathway': Mayor renews call to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call for the National Capital Commission to reopen a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, saying statistics show between 30 and 100 cyclists an hour are using the road for active transportation.
OC Transpo looking at options to compensate transit riders during O-Train shutdown
The head of OC Transpo is preparing a report on how to pay for possible compensation for transit riders for the multi-week shutdown of the O-Train, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service on Monday.
Saskatoon downtown group says parking fee hike 'punishes' business
The head of Saskatoon’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is not happy with the decision by a city councillors to increase parking fees.
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
Prince Albert city workers prepare to take job action
Members of the union representing Prince Albert city workers are taking job action, starting with a work-to-rule on Thursday.