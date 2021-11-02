MONTREAL -- The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) confirmed Tuesday that it plans to introduce an average price increase of 1.66 per cent on 1,332 products starting Sunday.

Among these products, about 50 items will have their prices increased starting on Jan. 30, 2022 because they are currently on promotion.

The Crown corporation explains the increase is due to inflated prices, as many of its suppliers are facing unprecedented challenges that are impacting their production costs, including labour shortages and rising prices for materials related to bottling and transportation.

In addition, bad weather in several wine countries, such as successive frosts in France and droughts in Spain and Italy, among others, have reduced supply.

The SAQ indicates that the French wine region, whose supply is strongly affected by bad weather, will see the most significant increases.

The Crown corporation adds the prices of specialty products, mainly offered in the Espace Cellier, are negotiated at the time of purchase and can therefore vary according to the availability of supply.

That means 619 products could see a 2.6 per cent price increase next Sunday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021.