MONTREAL -- A strike threat is looming over the province's goverment-run alcohol supply line.

Some 800 union members working in SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) warehouses that supply SAQ outlets may walk out and affect the entire system.

The workers, members of a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL, voted 94 per cent in favour of pressure tactics that could go as far as a strike.

These are not the employees of the SAQ branches, who are members of another union, but those who supply the outlets.

The collective agreement expired on April 1.

SAQ employees went on strike in 2018 after contract negotiations lagged.