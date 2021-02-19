Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
A passenger checks his phone at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Saturday, May 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- The government of Canada released its preliminary list of authorized hotels for COVID-19 mandatory stopovers Thursday.
Starting Sunday in Canada, non-essential travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from up to 72 hours before their departure time and reserve a hotel for three nights prior to departure at their own expense.
"The list of hotels is incomplete and will be finalized in the coming days," a note on the site reads.
In Quebec, travellers must stay at one of the following hotels while awaiting test results:
There are 11 hotels listed in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary on the govenrmen of Canada site.