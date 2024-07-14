MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pre-alert lifted for northern Quebec town near Labrador forest fire

    A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador. A SOPFEU patch from Quebec's forest fire protection agency, is seen on the leg of an employee near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press) A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador. A SOPFEU patch from Quebec's forest fire protection agency, is seen on the leg of an employee near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Adrian Wyld, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Authorities in the northern Quebec town of Fermont have lifted an evacuation pre-alert as the risk from a forest fire on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador has subsided.

    Fermont officials say the risks have reduced considerably over the past 24 hours, with weather conditions, fire intensity, rains, humidity and wind direction all favouring the city of about 2,500 people about 940 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

    Fermont officials are asking residents to remain vigilant as the situation could change quickly.

    Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, still considers the fire to be out of control as it's being fought by specialized teams from both provinces.

    On Friday night, thousands were forced from Labrador City, just 30 kilometres from the Quebec community.

    Operations at ArcelorMittal's mine will resume with staff on site and while Minerai de Fer Quebec, a mining company based in the Lake Bloom area about 15 kilometres from Fermont, is currently checking to see when it can resume activities.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News