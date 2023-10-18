PQ envisions a Quebec with its own currency and an association with Canada
A Quebec currency, an associated Canada: that's the independent Quebec envisioned by Parti Québecois (PQ) leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon.
In a press scrum Wednesday morning, he was asked to elaborate on his vision of a sovereign state.
In his view, Quebec would benefit from having its own monetary policy in line with its economic imperatives rather than being dependent on Canada's monetary policy.
He said the Bank of Canada's current policy does not serve Quebec's interests because Alberta oil artificially inflates Canadian currency, which hurts Quebec exports.
Furthermore, St-Pierre Plamondon is not in favour of outright independence, but rather of sovereignty-association and good-faith negotiation in which the interests of both parties are well served.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 18, 2023.
