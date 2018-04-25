

The Parti Quebecois's deputy leader said Premier Philippe Couillard should not have answered a question directed to the minister responsible for women, especially at an event discussing gender parity in politics.

It took place Tuesday in Quebec City, as the non-partisan Groupe Femmes, Politique et Democracies hosted an event for political leaders.

Following the discussion politicians were answering questions, and Premier Couillard was answering many questions while standing beside minister Helene David.

CTV's Quebec City bureau chief Maya Johnson asked David if female politicians were different from their male counterparts when Couillard piped up.

“I'll answer yes. They do – and for the better. I want to answer that as a man, because I've seen it, and I know it's true,” he said. “I'm sorry to answer for women, but I wanted to answer as a man."

David, smiling throughout, said she was happy with his response.

"It's great to have a feminist premier," she said.

But Veronique Hivon, deputy leader of the Parti Quebecois, was not impressed.

"Among all forums, one concerning parity and equality for women, that he would take the stand to answer instead of letting his minister answer, I found that quite upsetting," said Hivon.

"Why do we need more women in politics? This is a very good example. Because we have to let go of the paternalistic approach, the mansplaining and I think that we have to change our ways of behaving also."

On Wednesday David brushed off Hivon's criticism, saying that Couillard was speaking up for women and saying women were competent politicians.