PQ concerned about number of complaints in private daycares

The Parti québécois (PQ) says it is alarmed by the number of health and safety complaints filed against private daycares.

Between April 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024, more than a third of complaints (36.5 per cent) were against unsubsidized private daycares.

These establishments make up 20 per cent of the early childhood network, according to data obtained by the PQ and forwarded to La Presse Canadienne.

Similarly, 40.7 per cent of complaints were about subsidized private daycares, which account for 21 per cent of the network.

Together, subsidized and non-subsidized private daycares were the subject of 77.2 per cent of complaints, even though they make up just over 40 per cent of the network.

In comparison, public daycares (CPE), which represent 35 per cent of the network, generated 19.4 per cent of complaints.

The PQ, which calls for a 100 per cent public network, criticized Quebec Family Minister Suzanne Roy for being "clearly in favour of the private sector."

PQ family critic Joël Arseneau also accused the minister of deliberately choosing to offer low-quality services.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2024.