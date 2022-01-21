The Parti Québécois (PQ) is urging public health to develop a plan to end the lockdown as the peak of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 seems to have been reached.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said in an interview that sectors such as food service, culture, and sports are suffering from a lack of predictability and confusion around health measures.

"We see it around the world, there are jurisdictions that are deconfining," he said. "Let's plan for that based on objective criteria, so that it's planned, so that it's orderly."

"This will reduce unpredictability and it will also allow for more confidence and more support, because people will understand on the basis of which criteria the government intends to act."

St-Pierre Plamondon does not expect Quebec's plan to contain specific dates, however.

"When we make commitments that are not based on scientific criteria, well, that forces us to retrace our steps and say one thing and its opposite in the span of a few weeks," he said.

The PQ also reiterated its request that the director of public health hold separate press briefings from those of the government and that, so far, nothing has changed with the arrival of Dr. Luc Boileau as head of the public health directorate of Quebec.

"Dr. Boileau reports, in the crisis unit, to the premier and his communication advisors. We see that Public Health always speaks through the word of the premier," he said.

"It is not as if we see an independent public health," criticized Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

On the other hand, the PQ leader said he understands the frustration of Liberal Dominique Anglade, who has slammed the door on weekly meetings with the Legault.

He, however, has decided to continue to attend. Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois also indicated Friday that he would be part of the party.

"The frustration expressed by Dominique Anglade is justified. Last Friday, I had the same feeling that the meeting is more about polishing the government's image ... than actually consulting."

"Now, I'm not a big fan of the empty chair ... I prefer to reiterate the demands of the PQ, to maintain the best work possible in the circumstances, even if they are far from ideal," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 21, 2022.