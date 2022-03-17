PQ accuses Legault of telling voters to 'vote the right way' in upcoming Marie-Victorin by-election

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is accusing Premier François Legault of telling voters to "vote the right way" in the upcoming by-election in Marie-Victorin.

The April by-election is hotly contested on the ground between Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party and the PQ.

In an interview with a local station, Legault said that it is "much easier" for a potential "government member to pass on local issues to her fellow ministers."

At a press conference Thursday at the National Assembly, PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé said that was the wrong message to send, and an archaic one at that.

He said all ridings, all municipalities, all citizens deserve equal consideration from the Quebec government.

The riding of Marie-Victorin, a PQ stronghold, has been vacant since Catherine Fournier was elected mayor of Longueuil.

The CAQ candidate, Shirley Dorismond, faces PQ candidate Pierre Nantel in the April 11 by-election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 17, 2022.