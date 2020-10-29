Advertisement
Power returning after major outage that affected over 65,000 customers in Montreal
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 11:53AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 29, 2020 12:43PM EDT
Hydro-Quebec reported a power outage Oct. 29, 2020 that affected more than 65,000 customers in Montreal. SOURCE: Hydro-Quebec
MONTREAL -- A major power outage in Montreal left 65,740 caused service interuptions for 65,740 people mainly in the Notre-Dame-de-Graces, Hampstead, Cote-des-Neiges and Cote-Saint-Luc regions.
By 12:30 p.m., power returned for most customers.
"It came from the Hampstead substation. We don't know the exact cause, but we're investigating," said Hyrdo Quebec spokesperson Catherine Savoie shortly after the outage.
This is a developing story that will be updated.