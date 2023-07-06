Pow wow to Jazz Fest: What's happening in and around Montreal this weekend

There is no shortage of sound and sights this weekend in the Montreal area.

From shows at the Montreal Jazz Festival to Cirque fest to the Kahnawake Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow Wow, there is no shortage of reasons to leave the couch, turn off whatever you're binging and check out the area.

When: Thursday (10 p.m.)

Where: La Ronde

Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.

How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding area are your best places to watch.

Highlights: "Ukrainian fire for Canadian hearts" is Thursday night's show.

Shows follow every Thursday in July and the first two Thursdays in August.

When: Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Kateri Tekakwitha Island in Kahnawake

Cost: $10: general admission, $5: Seniors (60+), Free: 5 and under

How to get there: Drive or take the FREE shuttle bus from Agngrignon metro station that leaves once an hour starting at 8:30 a.m.

Highlights: The Kahnawake pow wow is the largest in the region and includes a variety of Indigenous dancing of all ages. Dozens of Indigenous arts and crafts vendors will have booths and food options range from classic Indian tacos to walleye nuggets and wild game dishes.

Pow-wow dancer at Kahnawake's Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow. SOURCE: Echoes of a Proud Nation Pow-Wow

When: Until Sunday

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Cost: Prices range from free outdoor shows to paid indoor shows

How to get there: Place-des-Arts metro station (green line)

Highlights: Free shows include Tank and the Bangas are on the TD Stage Thursday at 9:30 p.m., Mali Obomsawin is Friday at 6 p.m., Hanorah is Saturday at 8 p.m., followed by BadBadNot Good at 9:30 p.m.

For the full schedule click here.

When: Until the end of July

Where: Locations throughout the city, including on Saint-Denis Street in the Latin Quartier, Jardins Gamelin and the Ring at Place Ville Marie

Cost: Prices range from free outdoor shows to paid indoor shows

How to get there: Depends on location

Highlights: "The Giant" at Place Ville Marie is back, free events in the Latin Quarter feature throughout the month and the signature free show "Gardien du temps" is at Jardins Gamelin from July 6-16 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

For the full schedule click here.

When: Thursday-Sunday (12 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Where: Clock Tower Quary, Old-Port of Montreal

Cost: Free entrance

How to get there: Nearest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line)

Highlights: Live performances, dance and percussion workshops, arts and crafts and food. That... and rum!

When: Saturday and Sunday (1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Where: Jeanne-Mance Park (corner of Parc and Mont-Royal avenues)

Cost: Free

How to get there: Bus, drive or walk from the Mont-Royal metro (orange line)

Highlights: Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. with music, dance, and drama performances featuring throughout. Food vendors and spaces for kids are also available on site.

For the full schedule click here.