Montreal's jazz fest is back with seasoned stars, newcomers and dancing in the streets

Nothing says summer like taking in the sights and sounds of Montreal's 43rd Festival International de Jazz, the first of the city's seasonal cultural offerings --and it's a great way to spend a long weekend.

The annual music celebration runs until July 8 and this year will showcase internationally renowned artists like Diana Krall, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Melody Gardot, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Vance Joy, Christine and the Queens, BADBADNOTGOOD and many more.

As always there are indoor ticketed shows but also lots of free jazz on outdoor stages.

Tickets for indoor shows can be purchased online. Consult the complete schedule for the entire 10 day event to make your selections.

Seasoned jazz artists will be performing along with rising stars.

Festival organizers offered an exuberant summation of the festivals first day in a social media post: "Recap Day 1️⃣: the world, the world, and the world!

"Cheerful crowds, dancing in the streets, and unforgettable performances by our artists! Jazz is back!"

The festival site is nestled in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles in downtown Montreal, occupying an area bordered by St. Laurent Boulevard and De Bleury Street from east to west, and St-Catherine Street and President-Kennedy Avenue from north to south.

It is open from 5 p.m. until midnight and there are plenty of dining options available should you make a whole night of it.

Bicycles, skateboards and in-line skates are not permitted on-site.

The festival says it is is offering adapted facilities to people with limited mobility.

Friday night at 9:30 Cimafunk will grace the outdoor TD stage. The artist is a Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban rock star.

"His name refers to his heritage as a 'cimarrón,' Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery, as well as to the essence of his music that subverts classical Cuban rhythms with innovative mixes of funk, afrobeat and hip hop," reads the jazz fest program.