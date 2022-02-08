Don't have an extra $569 in your car budget for this month? You should hope you don't end up in the same spot on Des Sources Blvd. as Kimberly Soule did this month -- with a pothole big enough to blow two tires and dent her minivan's rims.

That spot, on an overpass above Highway 20, is infamous with local drivers, but it's far from the only area in Montreal that's collecting potholes.

It's not construction season yet, but the city is already racing to do patch repairs on the worst potholes after the most recent snowfall.

"It’s a bandaid solution, but it’s important to fix the potholes to ensure the security of everyone," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

The province is also doing a pothole-filling blitz on highways.

