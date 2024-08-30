Popular Quebec mayor will not run for Quebec Liberal party leadership

MONTREAL
    Victoriaville Mayor Antoine Tardif has confirmed that he will not be running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

    In a message posted on his Facebook page on Friday morning, Tardif said that he had been "strongly solicited in recent months" to submit his candidacy in the election to find a successor to Dominique Anglade.

    He admitted that he gave the possibility some thought but finally concluded that "it has to be said that the time is not right" for him, particularly because of the projects he is leading in Victoriaville and at the Quebec federation of municipalities.

    Tardif is not ruling out one day taking his political commitment to "another level of government," "but not now."

    So far, only two candidates have entered the Liberal leadership race, which does not officially begin until next January: former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre and former Quebec Chamber of Commerce Federation president Charles Milliard.

    Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys Frédéric Beauchemin could also enter the race.

    The new Liberal leader will be chosen in the summer of 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 30, 2024.

