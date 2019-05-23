Featured Video
Poll shows English-speaking Quebecers are against Bill 21
The long-running debate in Quebec about the wearing of religious symbols while in positions of authority is intensifying.
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 8:30PM EDT
Latest Montreal News
- Severe thunderstorms, rainfall warnings in place for southern Quebec
- SQ seeks help finding killer in Brossard restaurant shooting
- Montreal fitness buff shatters record for longest plank held by a woman
- Poll shows English-speaking Quebecers are against Bill 21
- $5 million study will look into easing overcrowding on packed Orange Line