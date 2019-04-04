

CTV Montreal





Opposition parties are hammering the CAQ government over Bill 21, the planned law to restrict the wearing of religious symbols by public employees.

In Quebec City on Thursday interim Liberal leader Pierre Arcand said bluntly that Francois Legault was "unfit to be the premier" of Quebec.

That led to lots of grumbling and heated reactions in the National Assembly, and the Speaker of the House had to intervene.

The Liberal party has been questioning the government not only over the bill, but also the plan to invoke closure on debate and to ram the bill through the National Assembly before the end of the session.

Arcand and Liberal secularism critic Helene David said on Thursday that the CAQ's timeline and strategy was unrealistic, because it left just five weeks to hold parliamentary hearings and to debate a bill that violates the constitution.

"I think that Mr. Legault is trying to use his majority to, I don't know if it's the right expression, but to bulldoze the parliament. And I think that, you know, the government, in many laws that they have that are right now on the parliamentary commission is really basically saying to opposition members: Well, you know, you have to rush more. We have to do it faster. I mean what kind of government is this?" said Arcand.

Legault said that the debate over religious accommodation in Quebec has been taking place for more than a decade, and that it's time to end the talk and take action.

"I know that right now the population is divided so that's why our interest of the social peace in Quebec is to make sure that we can adopt this bill as soon as possible and then work on healthcare, education and the economy," said Legault.

Legault added that he believes Bill 21 is a reasonable proposal, even though many analysts -- including Charles Taylor, who toured Quebec a decade ago to discuss reasonable accommodations -- disagree.