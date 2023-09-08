Poll showing more Quebecers are dissatisfied with government not a concern for CAQ MNAs
Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) ministers and MNAs interviewed on the sidelines of their caucus meeting Friday say they don't sense any dissatisfaction on the ground, despite a "SOM-Le Soleil" poll showing that nearly half of Quebecers have felt their appreciation for the government decline.
Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe declined to comment on the matter, arguing that polls fluctuate.
"We can't govern by relying on polls. In fact, if we did, you'd blame us," he said.
According to the poll, more Quebecers are dissatisfied with the government (53 per cent) than are satisfied (44 per cent).
Without commenting directly on the poll, Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit, said he doesn't sense any dissatisfaction in the field.
"I don't think we should ever take anything for granted. That's why, every day, we have to do what's best for Quebecers, and that's how they judge us," he said.
Dissatisfaction with the government is even greater in Quebec City, according to the poll, because of the abandonment of the third highway link between the two shores.
Bellechasse MNA Stéphanie Lachance said the question of the third link often comes up in discussions with her constituents.
"I hear about it, I've heard about it and I still hear about it," she said. At the same time, however, she said she doesn't gauge any "general dissatisfaction."
The MNA for Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, Minister Martine Biron, also said she doesn't feel any discontent on the ground.
"We're rolling up our sleeves and getting on with it," she said.
The question of increasing MNA salaries -- which caused a stir during the previous parliamentary session -- does not seem to be among the complaints of citizens, according to CAQ elected officials.
"Personally, I've heard about it more in terms of jokes, with a lot of humour," said Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin, noting that it isn't a recurring issue.
Asked whether there's an area where the government could do better, Laviolette-Saint-Maurice MNA Marie-Louise Tardif didn't venture into a specific answer.
"That's such a vast and varied question. There's always room for improvement," she replied.
The elected officials are meeting in Saguenay to prepare for the return to Parliament on Sept. 12.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2023.
