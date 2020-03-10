SHAWINIGAN, QUE. -- A man in his 50s was found dead Tuesday morning in Shawinigan in Quebec's Mauricie region

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) found the man's body around 4 a.m. in an apartment on Dufresne St. in downtown Shawinigan.

The SQ first hypothesized that the man's death was suspicious, before declaring it a homicide later in the morning. Investigators said the victim's body bore marks of violence, the nature of which has not yet been clarified. An autopsy will be conducted.

A SQ mobile command post was set up for the day on Dufresne St. to allow investigators from the major crimes squad to examine the scene and gather any possible testimony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.