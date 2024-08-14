Police step up patrols as Kirkland residents worry over string of crimes

Montreal police are investigating a string of crimes that have hit the City of Kirkland in recent weeks.

The crimes occurred on the same section of the typically quiet Beaubois street, and the motive remains unclear.

One long-time resident, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, said neighbours are on edge.

"We've never had this kind of activity. So it is unsettling, and there's a lot of young families here," they said.

Early Tuesday morning, shots were fired at a home on Beaubois Street.

Police believe it was connected to two recent car fires, including one that caused considerable damage to a nearby home, and another that left a mark on another home's driveway.

Police believe the three incidents are connected, but it may be a case of mistaken identity, said Montreal spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"Is that misinformation—that the suspect went to the wrong house? That's what we're trying to do because we met with the people who were targeted by those events to ask if anything had happened in the past prior to that, any conflict that would lead to crimes like this," he said.

Many of the homes on this street are equipped with cameras, which police say are helping the investigation.

"A lot of footage that was gathered by the Montreal police. We're all looking at it, piece by piece, minute by minute, to get information to see if we could have a special detail, a plate number a description of a vehicle or any elements or information that would help investigators move," said Brabant.

The City of Kirkland said it will not comment to media while the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday night, though, it called residents of Beaubois Street to city hall for a private meeting with police to discuss the case. Nearly everyone on the street attended the meeting, according to one resident.

"People were asking questions and the police could only divulge certain information. They said they're working on it. They're reassuring us that they have our backs, that they're covering the areas, but you know, obviously, it's still nerve-wracking for everyone," they said.

Police are increasing patrols in the area. They are asking residents to remain vigilant and call 9-1-1 if they see any suspicious activity.